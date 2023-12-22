Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

IWO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.27. The company had a trading volume of 280,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

