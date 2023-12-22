Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 85,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 66,176 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.96. 3,969,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,808. The company has a market capitalization of $422.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

