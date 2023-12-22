IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading 0.4% Higher

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 1,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 31,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 555.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

