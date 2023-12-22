IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
IQ Real Return ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Activity at IQ Real Return ETF
In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile
CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQ Real Return ETF
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.