IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Stock Price Down 0%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity at IQ Real Return ETF

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

