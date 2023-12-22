iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IRTC. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.35. 16,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

About iRhythm Technologies



iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

