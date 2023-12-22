iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,146 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 158,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,615. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

