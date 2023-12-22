iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

