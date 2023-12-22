iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.65

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 4018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
