iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.65

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 4018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

