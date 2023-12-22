iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.50

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 25149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820,542 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,381,000 after buying an additional 629,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

