iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Raised by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 254,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

