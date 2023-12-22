iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. 1,728,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,804,904. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.