iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.89. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.09.
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.67.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.