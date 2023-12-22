iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading Down 4.5%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 596,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.