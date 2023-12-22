iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

