iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.91. 1,062,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

