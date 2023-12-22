iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Stake Cut by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.94. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,207. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

