Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.31. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 23,769 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JANX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $501.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon acquired 849,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,988,642.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

