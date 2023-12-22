John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 2,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMB. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.