Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading Up 0.7%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.10 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.40). Approximately 33,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 40,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.38).

Journeo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market cap of £44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,582.35 and a beta of 0.07.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

