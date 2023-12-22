JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $126.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PAYX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. 324,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

