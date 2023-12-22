Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.75. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 90,253 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNDI

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.