KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.13

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.13 and traded as low as $62.75. KBC Group shares last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

KBC Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

