Keith Belling Sells 500 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.06. The company had a trading volume of 370,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.72. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

