Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.83

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.83 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.92). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 75.55 ($0.96), with a volume of 4,668 shares.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.79. The company has a market cap of £133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

