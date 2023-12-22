Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.83

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.83 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 72.80 ($0.92). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 75.55 ($0.96), with a volume of 4,668 shares.
Kerry Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.79. The company has a market cap of £133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.