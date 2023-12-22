Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 3,903 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 640,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

