Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $710,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $419,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,321. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

