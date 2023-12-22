Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New $186,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,923. The company has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

