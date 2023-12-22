Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.27. 67,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,289. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.