Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Announces Earnings Results

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports.

Know Labs Stock Up 10.9 %

Know Labs stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 153,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.96. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Know Labs during the first quarter worth $332,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 41.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 112.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254,972 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

