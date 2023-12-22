Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), reports.

Know Labs Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KNW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 111,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,853. Know Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Know Labs by 957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Know Labs by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 254,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Know Labs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.