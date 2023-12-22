Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.50. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 30,200 shares traded.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.