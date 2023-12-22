KOK One Day Trading Volume Tops $955,446.96 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $955,446.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,921.77 or 1.00055741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012174 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003557 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01365896 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $908,268.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

