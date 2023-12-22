Kroger (NYSE:KR) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Financial Analysis

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kroger and Maison Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kroger alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 1 5 3 0 2.22 Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kroger currently has a consensus price target of $52.27, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Kroger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $148.26 billion 0.22 $2.24 billion $2.57 17.56 Maison Solutions $41.98 million 0.71 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kroger and Maison Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.27% 30.22% 6.42% Maison Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kroger beats Maison Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.