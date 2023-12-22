Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 26.7%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 23,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 110,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Kropz Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

