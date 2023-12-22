Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 26.7%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 23,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 110,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.
