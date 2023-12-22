L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.24

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 68870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

