Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.36

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 130332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 498.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 722,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 409,278 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 242,126 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

