Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1688 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The company has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $34.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $963,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

