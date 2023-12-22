Lawrence D. Mcrae Sells 18,200 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.