Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,082 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,362. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

