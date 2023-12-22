Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,659 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 105,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,380. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

