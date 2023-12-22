Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $779,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. 251,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,382. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

