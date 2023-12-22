Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $862,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $314,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $828.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.35. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.