Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. 672,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,466. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

