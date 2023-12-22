Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 28,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,715. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.