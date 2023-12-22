Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

