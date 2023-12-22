LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,996. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.36.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

