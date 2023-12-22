LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 723,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.14. 543,895 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

