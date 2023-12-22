Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $2.75. Lipocine shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 9,634 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

