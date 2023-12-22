Litecoin Cash Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $70.60 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,535,559 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,513,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00494089 USD and is up 13.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $300.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

