LMG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 35,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,344. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.05. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.